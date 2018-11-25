Report: LSU Offensive Analyst Steve Kragthorpe Punched In Pacemaker After Game vs. Texas A&M

Kragthorpe was tended to and is fine following the incident.

By Kaelen Jones
November 25, 2018

LSU offensive analyst Steve Kragthorpe told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser he was punched in his pacemaker by a credentialed man from Texas A&M's sideline following Saturday's 74–72, seven-overtime loss.

Kragthorpe, 53, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011. The pacemaker was placed in his chest in 2017 to stimulate his brain.

"Out of nowhere, I got nailed," Kragthorpe said. "I didn't go down, but I clutched over. I was like, 'Damn, he got me right in my pacemaker.' Then it started fluttering like he jostled it."

LSU staffer Kevin Faulk engaged with the man who punched Kragthorpe in his pacemaker.

Photo, Video Show LSU Staffer Kevin Faulk Trades Punches With Man in Texas A&M Shirt After Game

"I didn't appreciate getting punched in my pacemaker," Kragthorpe said. "I'm not feeling good right now. I have no idea who the guy is. But he was wearing an A&M shirt, and I think I saw him signalling during the game. He was credentialed, so A&M should know who he is."

LSU has stated that Kragthorpe was checked out following the incident and is fine. 

