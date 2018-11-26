Report: North Carolina Hiring Mack Brown as Next Head Coach

Mack Brown hasn't been on a college sideline since he left Texas in 2013.

By Scooby Axson
November 26, 2018

Mack Brown is expected to return as head coach of North Carolina after he and the school have reached an agreement on a contract, reports 247Sports.com. According to the report, an announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday.

The 67-year-old Brown is currently an analyst at ESPN. Brown was originally hired at UNC in 1988 and led the Tar Heels to three 10-win seasons and three bowl victories before being hired away by Texas in 1998.

He had his biggest success with the Longhorns, winning the national championship in 2005 with Vince Young as his quarterback. He resigned at the end of the 2013 season after failing to reach double-digit victories in four straight years. 

Brown would replace Larry Fedora, who was fired after seven seasons and a 45–43 record, including a 2–9 mark this season. 

Over 29 seasons as a head coach at Tulane, UNC and Texas, Brown has a career-record of 238–117–1. 

