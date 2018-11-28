Report: Georgia Tech Head Coach Paul Johnson to Retire

Johnson won 82 games for the Yellow Jackets during his 11 years with the program.

By Emily Caron
November 28, 2018

Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson is retiring from coaching, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported Wednesday. The news was also reported by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Johnson, 61, spent 11 seasons at the helm of the Yellow Jackets' program after joining the team in 2008. Johnson led the team to an 82–59 record during his tenure and a 7–5 season this year. Georgia Tech finished second in the ACC coastal and secured a bowl game berth. He will reportedly stay on through Georgia Tech's bowl game.

Georgia Tech won an ACC Championship under Johnson in 2009 and appeared in two other ACC title games, losing to Florida State in 2012 and 2014. The Yellow Jackets have gone just 12–11 over the last two seasons, including 9–7 in conference contests. 

Johnson previously served as the head coach at Georgia Southern from 1997-2001 and Navy from 2002-2007 before taking over Georgia Tech's program.

