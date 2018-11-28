Jeff Brohm has decided to stay at Purdue, the 47-year-old head coach announced on Wednesday.

Per 247sports.com, Brohm issued a statement to Louisville media Wednesday night, announcing that he had turned down an offer from his alma mater Louisville to be the school's new head football coach and would remain in West Lafayette, Ind. Brohm played quarterback at Louisville from 1989-93 and was an assistant coach at the school from 2003-08.

"This has been a very difficult and emotional decision for me and my family," Brohm said in a release. "We are extremely happy at Purdue and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program. After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players, and recruits. While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal. I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead.

"I want to thank the University of Louisville and Vince Tyra for reaching out and expressing their interest in me," Brohm continued. "As a former Cardinal player and coach, I want nothing but the best for the University of Louisville. Under the leadership of President Neeli Bendapudi and Vince Tyra, the future of the university is in great hands. I also want to thank all Cardinal fans for their support over the years.”

Purdue has recorded a 13–12 record with Brohm at the helm and has made back-to-back bowl appearances after winning just nine combined games between 2013 and 2016.

Brohm led the Boilermakers to a 6–6 record this season and three wins over ranked teams, including a 29-point victory over No. 2 Ohio State back in October.