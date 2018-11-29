Where Will Kliff Kingsbury Land? Ex-Texas Tech Coach Reportedly Fielding Offers From USC, NFL

Kingsbury was fired by Texas Tech on Nov. 24. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 29, 2018

Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury is in hot demand on the offensive coordinator market, searching for a new home five days after being fired by the Red Raiders.

Kingsbury was reported to have "agreed in principle" to a deal with USC on Thursday, according to USCFootball.com's Gerald Martinez. NFL Network's Gil Brandt comfirmed the report. 

The news was deemed premature by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reported that Kingsbury is still mulling his options.

Kingsbury coached Texas Tech for six years from 2013-18, amassing a 35–40 record. Texas Tech registered three-straight losing seasons before Kingsbury was relieved of his duties. 

The former Red Raiders quarterback led a pass-heavy, Air-Raid attack while coaching at his alma matter, guiding Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Davis Webb in his six year tenure. Texas Tech averaged 37.3 points per game in 2018, 16th in the NCAA. 

USC has been a leading name in the Kingsbury rumor market. The Trojans offense struggled for much of 2018, ranking 91st in the nation in points per game. In the final three weeks of the season, the Trojans averaged 19.3 points per game. 

Kingsbury could also end up on the east coast. Newly-hired North Carolina head coach Mack Brown is interested in hiring Kingsbury, according to the Austin American-Statesman's Kirk Bohls

The NFL is interested in Kingsbury as well. His phone has been "ringing off the hook from NFL teams," according to Brandt, with a pair of teams reportedly giving "firm offers."

Kingsbury's tenure with the Red Raiders ended unceremoniously, but it looks like he will have plenty of options moving forward. 

