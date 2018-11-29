Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury is in hot demand on the offensive coordinator market, searching for a new home five days after being fired by the Red Raiders.

Kingsbury was reported to have "agreed in principle" to a deal with USC on Thursday, according to USCFootball.com's Gerald Martinez. NFL Network's Gil Brandt comfirmed the report.

These things are never done until the ink dries, but I've been told USC and Kliff Kingsbury partnership has been agreed upon by both school and coach. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) November 29, 2018

The news was deemed premature by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reported that Kingsbury is still mulling his options.

Because many in the NFL have been monitoring… Spoke to a source close to Kliff Kingsbury who said Kingsbury hasn’t agreed to any deal and is still vetting both college and NFL offers. This one is still early. https://t.co/OkylCBYktt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2018

Pump the brakes on the Kliff Kingsbury to USC talk. His agent Erik Burkhardt just told me “it’s premature to say that any decision (by Kliff) has been made.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 29, 2018

Kingsbury coached Texas Tech for six years from 2013-18, amassing a 35–40 record. Texas Tech registered three-straight losing seasons before Kingsbury was relieved of his duties.

The former Red Raiders quarterback led a pass-heavy, Air-Raid attack while coaching at his alma matter, guiding Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Davis Webb in his six year tenure. Texas Tech averaged 37.3 points per game in 2018, 16th in the NCAA.

USC has been a leading name in the Kingsbury rumor market. The Trojans offense struggled for much of 2018, ranking 91st in the nation in points per game. In the final three weeks of the season, the Trojans averaged 19.3 points per game.

Kingsbury could also end up on the east coast. Newly-hired North Carolina head coach Mack Brown is interested in hiring Kingsbury, according to the Austin American-Statesman's Kirk Bohls.

I also hear Mack Brown is very, very interested in North Carolina job. Could bring former Texas DC Gene Chizik with him and try to bring Kliff Kingsbury as his OC. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 25, 2018

The NFL is interested in Kingsbury as well. His phone has been "ringing off the hook from NFL teams," according to Brandt, with a pair of teams reportedly giving "firm offers."

The phone of former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury has been ringing off the hook from NFL teams, including two that have given him firm offers. College offense has infiltrated the NFL and Kingsbury's superb knowledge of it is in high demand. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) November 27, 2018

Kingsbury's tenure with the Red Raiders ended unceremoniously, but it looks like he will have plenty of options moving forward.