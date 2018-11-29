LSU's Devin White Rode a Horse Around Campus

Screenshot via @DevinWhite

By Charlotte Carroll
November 29, 2018

Getting around college campuses can be difficult. But LSU star linebacker Devin White seems to have found an unconventional but effective solution—a horse.

White took his horse, Daisy Mae, on a tour around campus Thursday, even riding through Tiger Stadium. 

White owns seven horses, including Daisy Mae, and he told the media at SEC Media Days that "they're like my kids." 

Even before he discovered this old form of transportation, White has been having a great week. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Texas A&M. It's his second honor this season and sixth of his career. In the seven-overtime 74–72 loss, White had a career best 17 tackles, adding a sack and forced fumble.

He is also second in the SEC with 115 total tackles this season.

Yeehaw, indeed.

College Football

.
