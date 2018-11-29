Getting around college campuses can be difficult. But LSU star linebacker Devin White seems to have found an unconventional but effective solution—a horse.

White took his horse, Daisy Mae, on a tour around campus Thursday, even riding through Tiger Stadium.

LSU linebacker @DevinWhite__40 is riding his horse Daisy Mae around campus! 🐴 pic.twitter.com/cdWEC4WTfF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 29, 2018

Yes, that's Devin White riding a horse around campus. pic.twitter.com/m4LcFO0YYB — LSU Tigers | NOLA.com (@LSUTigersNOLA) November 29, 2018

Just another day at the office pic.twitter.com/bmsYFrimjZ — Lindsey Thompson (@LindseyThomps_) November 29, 2018

White owns seven horses, including Daisy Mae, and he told the media at SEC Media Days that "they're like my kids."

Even before he discovered this old form of transportation, White has been having a great week. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Texas A&M. It's his second honor this season and sixth of his career. In the seven-overtime 74–72 loss, White had a career best 17 tackles, adding a sack and forced fumble.

He is also second in the SEC with 115 total tackles this season.

Yeehaw, indeed.