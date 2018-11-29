Texas Tech Hires Utah State Head Coach Matt Wells

Texas Tech is hiring Utah State head coach Matt Wells for the same position, the school announced Thursday. Don Williams and Carlos Silva Jr. of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal first reported the news.

Wells has led Utah State since 2013, going 44–34 in six seasons. The Aggies will reach their fifth bowl game with Wells in 2018, going 10–2 in the regular season. Utah State registered three-straight losing seasons from 2015 to ’17.

Texas Tech fired Kliff Kingsbury on Nov. 24 after six seasons. The Red Raiders went 5–7 in 2018, ending the year with a losing record for the third consecutive season. Kingsbury went 35–40 in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders haven't won a Big 12 title since the conference was founded in 1996. Their last 10-plus-win season came in 2008, when Mike Leach led Texas Tech to an 11–2 season. Wells will be the 16th head coach in program history.

Utah State finished second in the Mountain West Mountain Division in 2018, going 7–1 in the conference. Boise State dealt the Aggies their lone conference loss of the season on Nov. 24.