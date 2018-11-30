Iowa Tight End Noah Fant Declares for NFL Draft After Junior Season

Fant was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 30, 2018

Iowa tight end Noah Fant declared for the NFL draft on Friday, foregoing his senior season. Fant is considered the top tight end in the 2019 draft and is a potential first-round pick.

"After multiple discussions with my family, coaches, and a lot of prayer, I have decided to forego the remainder of my eligibility and declare for the 2019 draft," Fant wrote on Twitter.

Fant earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. He was placed on third-team All-Big Ten in 2017. 

The Omaha, Neb., native caught 39 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. He led all NCAA tight ends in yards per reception in 2017, snagging 11 touchdowns. 

The Hawkeyes finished second in the Big Ten West in 2018. 

