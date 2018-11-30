How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo online and on TV from Detroit on Nov. 30.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 30, 2018

The University of Buffalo will be playin for its first Mid-American Conference (MAC) title since 2008 on Friday when the team takes on Northern Illinois at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bulls (10–2) are coming off of a 44–14 blowout win over Bowling Green last week. The team's offense was heavily carried by its rushing attack, as Emmanuel Reed recorded 109 yars on 15 carries, Jaret Patterson added 88 yards and two touchdowns and Kevin Marks ran for 63 yards and another two scores. Buffalo has won six of the team's last seven outings and hopes to carry that momentum toward a championship win on Friday.

Northern Illinois (7–5) hasn't had similar luck. The team suffered its second-straight loss after falling 28–21 to Western Michigan last week. Quarterback Marcus Childers was sacked seven times and threw for just 156 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. 

Northen Illinois is 11–1 against Buffalo, beating the Bulls 14–13 in the two team's last outing in 2017.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 30

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch the game online with WatchESPN

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)