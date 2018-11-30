The University of Buffalo will be playin for its first Mid-American Conference (MAC) title since 2008 on Friday when the team takes on Northern Illinois at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bulls (10–2) are coming off of a 44–14 blowout win over Bowling Green last week. The team's offense was heavily carried by its rushing attack, as Emmanuel Reed recorded 109 yars on 15 carries, Jaret Patterson added 88 yards and two touchdowns and Kevin Marks ran for 63 yards and another two scores. Buffalo has won six of the team's last seven outings and hopes to carry that momentum toward a championship win on Friday.

Northern Illinois (7–5) hasn't had similar luck. The team suffered its second-straight loss after falling 28–21 to Western Michigan last week. Quarterback Marcus Childers was sacked seven times and threw for just 156 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Northen Illinois is 11–1 against Buffalo, beating the Bulls 14–13 in the two team's last outing in 2017.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 30

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch the game online with WatchESPN