Texas and Oklahoma have met 113 times in the history of their heated rivalry and the Longhorns lead the all-time head-to-head series 62–46–5. The two teams will meet again on Saturday, Dec. 1 in the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game.

The clash will mark the first time the Longhorns will face the Sooners for the conference title. It will also mark the second meeting this season between Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns walked away with a 48–45 win in the Red River Showdown on Oct. 6 and handed Oklahoma its lone loss this season.

The Red River Showdown series has been played in Dallas since 1912 and at the State Fair since 1929. 2018's championship game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Saturday marks the first time since 1903 and just the third time ever, that the two schools will meet for a second time in a season. Texas and Oklahoma also played twice in 1901.

Texas is the only Big 12 Conference team that holds an all-time series lead against the Sooners. Oklahoma owns the edge when it comes to conference titles with eight wins in their 10 respective Big 12 championship appearances. The Sooners won last year's title.

Here are the most recent series results:

• Oct. 6, 2018: 48–45, Texas

• Oct. 14, 2017: 29–24, Oklahoma

• Oct. 8, 2016: 45–40, Oklahoma

• Oct. 10, 2015: 24–17, Texas

• Oct. 11, 2014: 31–26, Oklahoma

• Oct. 12, 2013: 36–20, Texas

• Oct. 13, 2012: 63–21, Oklahoma

• Oct. 8, 2011: 55–17, Oklahoma

• Oct. 2, 2010: 28–20, Oklahoma

• Oct. 17, 2009: 16–13, Texas

Kickoff is set for noon ET in the 114th meeting between the two storied rivals.