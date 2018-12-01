No. 21 Northwestern surprised college football fans across the country when the Wildcats sealed up the Big Ten West title and secured a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Northwestern (8–4) will face No. 6 Ohio State (11–1) on Saturday after the Buckeyes defeated Michigan for the Big Ten East title last weekend.

In an effort to hype up students, Northwestern is offering undergrads free tickets and transportation to the big game in Indianapolis.

But when was the last time the Wildcats took home a title?

Northwestern was a Big Ten co-champion in 2000 when the team finished 8–4 with a 6–2 conference record. That team was coached by Randy Walker and finished the year with a 66–17 loss to Nebraska in the Alamo Bowl.

The Wildcats have eight Big Ten championships, including two that have been won outright. The last solo title came in 1995.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.