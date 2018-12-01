Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw his fifth interception of the season on the Crimson Tide's first drive on Saturday, getting picked off by Georgia’s Richard LeCounte in the red zone. In addition to the turnover, Tagovailoa appeared to injure his left ankle on the play, twisting his lower leg as he was brought to the turf by Bulldogs defenders.

Tagovailoa was monitored in the injury tent after heading to the sidelines, and the CBS broadcast relayed that Alabama would only describe the situation as an "undisclosed injury". He didn't miss any playing time, though, entering the game on Alabama's second offensive series.

The Crimson Tide will likely be the top seed in the College Football Playoff with a victory over Georgia. The Bulldogs are the defending SEC Champions, while Alabama won the conference title in three-straight seasons from 2014-16.

Tagovailoa is one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy. He entered Saturday's contest with 36 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 starts.

