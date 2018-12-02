The final College Football Playoff rankings were announced on Sunday, with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma tabbed as the four teams to compete for the National Championship.

The Crimson Tide took the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, finishing the regular season 13–0 after a 35-28 victory over Georgia on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (11–2) finished just outside of the playoff at No. 5 in the rankings. Ohio State is No. 6.

Clemson (13–0) and Notre Dame (12–0) held firm in their positioning, sitting at No. 2 and No. 3 in the CFP rankings, respectively. The Tigers defeated Pittsburgh 42-10 on Saturday night. The Fighting Irish did not play.

Oklahoma (12–1) jumped Georgia for the final College Football Playoff spot. The Sooners avenged their October loss to Texas on Saturday, beating the Longhorns 39-27 in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Alabama will face Oklahoma at the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Dec. 29. Clemson will battle Notre Dame on the same day at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, TX