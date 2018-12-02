Michigan junior defensive lineman Rashan Gary will not play in the Wolverines' Peach Bowl matchup against Florida on Dec. 29, coach Jim Harbaugh said via teleconference on Sunday.

Gary, a 6-foot-5, 287-pounder from New Jersey, had not specified whether he planned to play in Michigan's bowl game after declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft on Nov. 26. Harbaugh confirmed on Sunday that Gary will not be in the lineup when the No. 7 Wolverines take on No. 10 Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Gary was the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Michigan in 2016 and played in 12 games as a true freshman, recording 23 tackles and five tackles for loss. He was a first-team All-Big Ten player after his 2017 season and has recorded 136 total tackles and 10 sackes over his three-year career.

Gary played in nine games this season due to a shoulder injury.

"I would like to thank my higher power, my family, the University of Michigan and the students and the fans," Gary said in a video declaring for the draft. "But I will be foregoing my senior season to make a dream come true (and) declare for the draft. Thank you and go Blue."

Michigan (10–2) was selected for its second New Year's Six bowl in the past three years on Sunday and will play Florida (9–3) for the third time under Harbaugh's tenure. The Wolverines won both previous matchups, earning a 41–7 victory over the Gators in the 2016 Citrus Bowl and a 33–17 win to open the season in 2017.

Michigan is 4–0 all-time against Florida and will play in the Peach Bowl for the first time. Kickoff is slated for noon ET on Dec. 29.