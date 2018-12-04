The University of Southern California has reportedly reached a deal with former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury to become the Trojans' new offensive coordinator, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

USC announced that former OC Tee Martin was no longer on the coaching staff after the team's season-ending loss to Notre Dame. Despite finishing 5–7 in 2018 and cutting several members of his staff, head coach Clay Helton was retained at the helm of USC's program.

Kingsbury was rumored to be in the running for the new vacancy in Helton's staff after he was fired by Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders fired Kingsbury in November after team fell to Baylor for its seventh loss of the season, putting a postseason appearance out of play. Kingsbury, 39, spent six seasons with his alma mater Texas Tech but failed to record a winning season in each of the past three years, going 35–40 all-time in Lubbock.

Texas Tech ran the Air Raid offense under Kingsbury and had the nation's No. 4 passing offense in 2018 with 352.6 yards per game. The Red Raiders averaged 37.3 points, good for 16th in FBS.

Several NFL teams had also expressed interest in bringing Kingsbury on board, including the Los Angeles Rams.