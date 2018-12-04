Report: Kliff Kingsbury Agrees to Deal with USC to Join Clay Helton's Coaching Staff

The former Texas Tech coach will reportedly be joining Clay Helton's staff at USC as the Trojans' new offensive coordinator.

By Emily Caron
December 04, 2018

The University of Southern California has reportedly reached a deal with former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury to become the Trojans' new offensive coordinator, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

USC announced that former OC Tee Martin was no longer on the coaching staff after the team's season-ending loss to Notre Dame. Despite finishing 5–7 in 2018 and cutting several members of his staff, head coach Clay Helton was retained at the helm of USC's program.

Kingsbury was rumored to be in the running for the new vacancy in Helton's staff after he was fired by Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders fired Kingsbury in November after team fell to Baylor for its seventh loss of the season, putting a postseason appearance out of play. Kingsbury, 39, spent six seasons with his alma mater Texas Tech but failed to record a winning season in each of the past three years, going 35–40 all-time in Lubbock.

Texas Tech ran the Air Raid offense under Kingsbury and had the nation's No. 4 passing offense in 2018 with 352.6 yards per game. The Red Raiders averaged 37.3 points, good for 16th in FBS.

Several NFL teams had also expressed interest in bringing Kingsbury on board, including the Los Angeles Rams. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)