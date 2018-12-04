Mike Gundy is putting his money where somebody else's mouth was.

The Oklahoma State coach decided to open up his checkbook and cut one for WWLS radio host Rob Benton, who lost an on-air bet that the Cowboys would win eight games in 2018.

Oklahoma State only won six games for the season and despite getting an invite to the Liberty Bowl, there is no way for the Cowboys to reach the win total that Benton expected.

So the coach decided to take the blame and repay Benton for having trust in the Cowboys in the first place.

"I have many H.S. buddies who consume way too much alcohol, which leads to listening to talk radio," Gundy's letter to Benton says. "The rumor is you bet on our team and lost your money. We came up short so I thought the manly [51] thing to do is reimburse a guy for believing in our TEAM. Thanks for your loyal support!"

Gundy's check to Benton was for $250, so it probably wasn't too big a deal considering Gundy's 2018 salary was $5 million.

The 6-6 Cowboys will face former Big 12 rival Missouri in the Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Don't expect Gundy to pay you back if you lose money on his team to close out the year, but you'll never know for sure unless you ask him about sending a check in case of a defeat or you make your bet in a very public way so he hears about it.