Ex-Michigan State DE Auston Robertson Sentenced up to 10 years in Prison for Sexual Assault

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Auston Robertson pleaded guilty last month to sexually assualting a female student in 2017.

By Associated Press
December 05, 2018

LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson will spend up to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female student in her off-campus apartment.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the 21-year-old Robertson was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of three years and seven months behind bars. The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native also has to register as a sex offender.

Robertson pleaded guilty last month to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration in the 2017 attack. The defensive end was kicked off the team after the victim came forward.

Robertson pleaded guilty to lesser charges after the judge ruled in May that if the case went to trial, prosecutors could admit into evidence that two other women had accused Robertson of raping them in 2013 and 2014.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)