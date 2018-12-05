Missouri head coach Barry Odom and the university's board of curators have agreed to a new contract extension through the 2024 season, the school announced on Wednesday.

According to Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk, the UM board of curators unanimously approved Odom's contract extension, which includes a $600,000 increase in the coach's annual salary effective Jan. 1, 2019. Odom will now be paid $3.05 million per year.

"Barry Odom has done an outstanding job of leading the Mizzou Football program the last three seasons and I'm grateful that we are able to reward that success today," Sterk said. "He is building a championship culture within his program that fosters academic achievement, athletic success and accountability, and I am proud of what he has been able to accomplish during his first three seasons. With this year's success and the South End Zone facility coming on-line next year, I believe Mizzou Football enjoys great momentum heading into the 2019 season and I look forward to working with Coach Odom to build upon that."

Odom, a Missouri linebacker from 1996-1999, replaced Gary Pinkel in 2015 and signed a five-year contract through 2020 upon his arrival. In his three seasons at Mizzou, the 42-year-old coach has gone 19–18 with the Tigers and has led the team to back-to-back winning seasons and bowl appearances.

This year's 8–4 record marks just the 17th time in Mizzou's 128-year history that the Tigers have recorded an eight-win regular season.

Odom's new contract moves him from being the lowest-paid SEC football coach to No. 11 on the list.

"Coach Odom has a tremendous passion for teaching and developing our student-athletes, on and off the field, which aligns well with our departmental philosophy to Win it Right," Sterk said."With this new contract, we felt it was important to recognize Coach Odom's commitment to our football program and University, and we look forward to his continued leadership and watching him make a positive difference in the lives of our student-athletes."

The Tigers will carry a No. 23 College Football Playoff ranking into the team's Liberty Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State on Dec. 31.