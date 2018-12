The College Football Awards show aired Thursday night from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, also a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, took home the Walter Camp award for player of the year to start the night. Fellow Heisman finalist Kyler Murray of Oklahoma won the Davey O'Brien Award for best quarterback shortly after.

The Maxwell Award for College Player of the Year is still to be presented. Established in 1937, two years after the Heisman, the Maxwell has gone on to become an indicator of that year's Heisman winner with 39 of the 81 winners of the Maxwell Award going on to win the Heisman. Eighteen of the 37 Davey O’Brien Award winners have gone on to win the Heisman as well.

Finalists and winners (this post will be updated as winner's are announced):

Maxwell Award

Description: College Player of the Year

Finalists: Will Grier, West Virginia; Kyler Murray, Oklahoma; Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Davey O’Brien Award

Description: Nation’s Best Quarterback

Winner: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Walter Camp Award

Description: Player of the Year

Winner: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Bednarik Award

Description: College Defensive Player of the Year

Finalists: Josh Allen, Kentucky; Christian Wilkins, Clemson; Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Biletnikoff Award

Description: Nation's best receiver

Winner: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Butkus Award

Description: Nation's best linebacker

Finalists: Devin White, LSU

Mackey Award

Description: Nation's best tight end

Winner: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

Nagurski Award

Description: Nation's best defensive player

Winner: Josh Allen, Kentucky

Lou Groza Award

Description: Nation's best kicker

Winner: Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

Paul Hornung Award

Description: Most versatile player

Finalists: Rondale Moore, Purdue

Ray Guy Award

Description: College punter of the year

Finalists: Braden Mann, Texas A&M; James Smith, Cincinnati; Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

Outland Trophy

Description: Nation’s best interior lineman

Finalists: Christian Wilkins, Clemson; Jonah Williams, Alabama; Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Description: Nation’s best defensive back

Finalists: DeAndre Baker, Georgia; Julian Love, Notre Dame; Greedy Williams, LSU

Doak Walker Award

Description: Nation's best running back

Winner: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Coach of the Year

Home Depot COY Winner: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Eddie Robinson COY Finalists: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame; Bill Clark, UAB; Josh Heupel, UCF; Jeff Monken, Army; Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma; Nick Saban, Alabama; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State

William V. Campbell Trophy

Description: Academics, service

Winner: Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Heisman Trophy

Description: Most Outstanding Player

Finalists: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama; Kyler Murray, Oklahoma; Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State