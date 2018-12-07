Liberty University has hired former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze as the Flames' next football coach. The University agreed to terms with Freeze on Friday morning, the News & Advance first reported.

Freeze will replace Turner Gill, who retired after Liberty completed its inaugural Football Bowl Subdivision season last weekend and went 6–6 in 2018.

The 49-year-old coach seemed to confirm the report on Twitter, thanking friends for congratulatory messages on his hiring.

Thank you brother — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) December 7, 2018

Freeze, who hasn’t coached since the 2016-17 season, arrives at Liberty with a college coaching record of 69-32. He led Ole Miss to a 39–25 mark with four bowl game appearances during his five seasons there. He resigned in July 2017 amid an NCAA investigation into the program and his own personal conduct. The investigation determined that he used a school-issued cell phone to call escort services on multiple occasions.

He led Ole Miss to a Sugar Bowl victory in 2015 before the Rebels received a two-year postseason ban for "lacking institutional control" and fostering "an unconstrained culture of booster involvement in football recruiting" under Freeze. The NCAA allegations also accused Freeze of failing to monitor his coaching staff. Recruiting restrictions were also imposed on Ole Miss's program as a result.

Liberty will mark Freeze's first coaching job since he resigned two seasons ago. He had previously been named the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Hotshots in The Alliance of American Football in October.