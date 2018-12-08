Army and Navy will meet on Saturday for the 119th time in program history. America's game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field this year and ESPN's College GameDay crew was live from Philadelphia, Penn., ahead of all the action.

The Black Knights are 9–2 on a seven-game win streak going into the afternoon matchup. Army is looking for its third consecutive win over archrival Navy, who lead the series 60–51–7.

The Midshipmen have struggled this season, tallying only three wins in 2018. The rivalry game, however, is bound to bring out the best in both opponents–and their fans.

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning:

Granted, all of them were over a decade before UCF was founded... #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/HCP9Udk9af — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018

Nice reference to the Cadets misadventure kidnapping the Air Force Falcon: #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/AN6zeMaseW — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018

Oh the shade 🤭 pic.twitter.com/5AvvZpYYqz — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.