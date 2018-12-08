Best College GameDay Signs Live From Philadelphia for Army vs. Navy

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning from Army vs. Navy at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

By Emily Caron
December 08, 2018

Army and Navy will meet on Saturday for the 119th time in program history. America's game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field this year and ESPN's College GameDay crew was live from Philadelphia, Penn., ahead of all the action. 

The Black Knights are 9–2 on a seven-game win streak going into the afternoon matchup. Army is looking for its third consecutive win over archrival Navy, who lead the series 60–51–7.

The Midshipmen have struggled this season, tallying only three wins in 2018. The rivalry game, however, is bound to bring out the best in both opponents–and their fans.

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning: 

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

