How to Watch the 2018 Heisman Ceremony: Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

See how to watch the 2018 Heisman Trophy ceremony.

By Scooby Axson
December 08, 2018

The 2018 Heisman Trophy ceremony will be shown live on Saturday, December 8 from the Playstation Theater in New York City.

The three finalists are Oklahoma junior quarterback Kyler Murray, Alabama sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwyane Haskins.

Murray threw for 4,053 yards with 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while leading the nation in passing efficiency and yards per passing in attempt in leading the Sooners a 12–1 record and back to the College Football Playoffs. Oklahoma is seeking to become the first school since 2004-05 to have back-to-back Heisman winners.

Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record, throwing for 3,353 yards with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He suffered an ankle injury in the SEC Championship victory over Georgia going 10–for–25 throwing for only 164 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Alabama will face off with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl in one of the playoff semifinals.

Haskins leads the nation with 47 touchdown passes while setting Big Ten single-season records in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He had five 400-yard passing games for the Buckeyes, who went 12-1 and will play Washington in the Rose Bowl.

How to Watch

Time: Coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

