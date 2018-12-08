Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Wins 2018 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins were the other two finalists.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 08, 2018

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday.

Murray received 517 first-place votes over Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Murray's win gives the Sooners their first back-to-back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks of any school in the history of the award. Quarterback Baker Mayfield won the trophy in 2017, and in his following, Murray became Oklahoma's seventh Heisman winner and the fourth Sooners quarterback (Jason White, Sam Bradford and Mayfield) to win the award since 2003.

Murray led the Sooners to a 12–1 record and is one of three players to eclipse 4,000 passing yards, accumulating a season total of 4,053 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Murray also tallied 892 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He owns a 96.0 quarterback rating and is on pace to shatter the FBS season passing efficiency record set by Mayfield last year.

In last week's Big 12 championship against Texas, Murray lit up the Longhorns for 379 yards and four touchdowns en route to a title victory.

The win positioned Oklahoma at No. 4 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and has the Sooners primed for an Orange Bowl matchup againstTagovailoa and Alabama on Dec. 29.

