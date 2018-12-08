Army and Navy will travel to Philadelphia, Penn. on Saturday, Dec. 8 for the 119th playing of America's game.

Navy enters this year's contest hoping to snap a two game losing streak in the series, despite leading the rivalry all-time 60–51–7. The Midshipmen fell to Tulane by one point, 28–29, in their last matchup before this weekend's much-anticipated clash with Army.

The Black Knights haven't taken the field since Nov. 17, when they beat Colgate 28–14. Navy had a 14 game win streak going until 2016, when Army upset the Midshipmen with a 21–17 win in Baltimore. The Black Knights walked away victorious again in 2017, sneaking by with a one-point win at Lincoln Financial Field.

The stories rivals will return to Philadelphia this weekend for one last regular season hoorah.

How to watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

