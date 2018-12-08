How to Watch Navy vs. Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Navy vs. Army at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Dec. 8.

By Emily Caron
December 08, 2018

Army and Navy will travel to Philadelphia, Penn. on Saturday, Dec. 8 for the 119th playing of America's game. 

Navy enters this year's contest hoping to snap a two game losing streak in the series, despite leading the rivalry all-time 60–51–7. The Midshipmen fell to Tulane by one point, 28–29, in their last matchup before this weekend's much-anticipated clash with Army.

The Black Knights haven't taken the field since Nov. 17, when they beat Colgate 28–14. Navy had a 14 game win streak going until 2016, when Army upset the Midshipmen with a 21–17 win in Baltimore. The Black Knights walked away victorious again in 2017, sneaking by with a one-point win at Lincoln Financial Field. 

The stories rivals will return to Philadelphia this weekend for one last regular season hoorah. 

How to watch: 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

