Kansas State Hires North Dakota State's Chris Klieman as Head Coach

Klieman went 67–6 in five seasons at North Dakota State.

By Michael Shapiro
December 10, 2018

Kansas State will hire North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman to the same position, the team announced on Monday night. Klieman will replace Bill Snyder, who retired on Nov. 30 after 27 seasons with the Wildcats.

Klieman enters Kansas State following a dominant five-year run with North Dakota State. The Bison went 67–7 under Klieman from 2014–18, winning the FCS National Championship in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

North Dakota State is currently 13–0 this season, set to host South Dakota State in the FCS Playoffs Semifinals on Dec. 14. 

Snyder went 215–117 with the Wildcats. The 79-year-old head coach retired after a 5–7 campaign in 2018, failing to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2009. 

 

