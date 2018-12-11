Former Clemson RB C.J. Fuller Died From Blood Clot in Lung Connected to Football-Related Knee Injury

Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images

Fuller played three seasons at Clemson before his death on Oct. 3.

By Associated Press
December 11, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. — An autopsy report states that ex-Clemson running back C.J. Fuller died of a blood clot that lodged in an artery in his lungs.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a report released Tuesday that the 22-year-old Fuller died from a “Pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis.”

Pulmonary thromboembolism is when a clot breaks off in one part of your body and gets stuck in an artery in your lungs.

Fuller died on Oct. 3. He played three seasons with the Tigers and was part of Clemson’s national championship team in 2016.

Kelley’s report also said Fuller had surgery on his leg on Sept. 19, two weeks before he died.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)