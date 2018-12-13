Sun Bowl Betting Preview: Can Stanford End Down Season on High Note vs. Pitt?

Quickly

  • Pittsburgh’s defense allowed 301 yards and four touchdowns on the ground against Clemson, and the Panthers could face similar problems against Bryce Love and Stanford’s rushing attack.
By Zachary Cohen
December 13, 2018

Sun Bowl – Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Stanford Cardinal (-6.5)

Mon., December 31, 2:00 p.m. ET

Three things to know before betting on Pittsburgh-Stanford:

1. In David Shaw’s career with Stanford, the Cardinal are 4-3 straight up and 5-2 against the spread in bowl games. In minor bowl games (played in December), Stanford's record is 2-1 both straight up and against the spread. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is just 0-2 both straight up and ATS in bowl games under current head coach Pat Narduzzi. Also favoring Stanford is the fact that the Cardinal are 9-1 against the spread when facing teams that average at least 5.9 yards per carry over the last two seasons. And while the Pac-12 has been a weak conference in recent years, one can make a very compelling case that Pitt's ACC was the worst of the Power 5 conferences this season. That would suggest that Stanford’s 8-4 record is even more impressive than Pittsburgh’s 7-6 mark.

Rose Bowl Betting Preview: Haskins, Ohio State Face a Tough Washington Defense

2. Pittsburgh’s defense was either hot or cold all season. The team allowed more than 30 points in six games and 22 or fewer in the remaining seven. One constant was that the Panthers couldn’t get their rushing defense on track. Pittsburgh allowed 4.9 yards per carry—the 31st-worst mark in the nation. The Panthers also allowed 22 touchdowns on the ground. The defense was particularly awful in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson when the Tigers racked up 301 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The Cardinal don’t have as good of an offensive line as the Tigers, but Stanford does have an explosive running back in Bryce Love. The senior was banged up all season, but he has had time to rest and get himself healthy. With his offensive line getting more time to prepare, Love should be able to run all over Pitt. 

3. Over the final three weeks of the regular season, Stanford allowed 17 or fewer points twice. Pittsburgh’s offense should be relatively easy for the Cardinal to defend. The Panthers have two 1,000-yard rushers in Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall, but their reliance on the run makes Pittsburgh predictable. Laying off the run is definitely a possibility, but Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett isn’t good enough to make the Cardinal pay over the top. Against Clemson, the sophomore completed only 4 of his 16 passes for eight yards and one pick.

Pick: Stanford -6.5

Confidence level: Moderate (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)