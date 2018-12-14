Florida International running back Shawndarrius Phillips was arrested Wednesday after a warrant for his arrest had been issued more than three months ago, according to the Miami Herald.

Pembroke Park police arrested Phillips on Wednesday night on a domestic battery by strangulation charge. According to the affidavit, Phillips's ex-girlfriend called the Broward Sheriff's Office on June 17 and said they had a discussion which then turned physical. She said Phillips tried choking her and walked her over to his couch, which she fell back on, reports the Miami Herald.

Phillips's ex-girlfriend also said she tried scratching him when he was on top of her. Once he got off of her, Phillips allegedly threatened to break her jaw if she didn't leave. A warrant was issued for Phillips's arrest on Aug. 24. After his arrest, Phillips posted the $6,000 bond Thursday, per the Miami Herald.

The junior running back played in 11 games this season with Florida International, tallying 393 yards and four touchdowns on 94 carries. When contacted by the Miami Herald Thursday, a FIU spokesperson said the program had no comment on whether anyone within the football program knew about the alleged incident.

At the time of publication, Phillips was still listed on Florida International's roster. The Golden Panthers will play Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 21.