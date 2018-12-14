Former NFL quarterback Tom Arth will be hired Akron's new head coach pending approval from the board, the team announced Friday. Arth will take over the Zips' program after two seasons at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Arth, an Ohio native, will be Akron's 28th all-time head coach.

"We are excited to welcome Tom Arth to The University of Akron," Director of Athletics Larry Williams said in a statement. "Tom's experience in leading two programs, his ties to Northeast Ohio, his tremendous football IQ, and his passion for developing student-athletes for their future endeavors made him the perfect candidate to elevate our program."

Arth will replace Terry Bowden, who was fired by Akron on Dec. 2. The Zips were 35–52 during seven seasons under Bowden, including two bowl bids.

UT-Chattanooga went 3–8 in Arth’s first season and finished 6–5 in 2018.

Arth, 37, spent three seasons with the Colts as Peyton Manning's backup from 2003–05 before going into coaching.