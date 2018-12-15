Two teams that rode surprising hot streaks this season will meet for a showdown in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 15.

The Georgia Southern Eagles (9–3) had one of the more surprising offenses during the regular season, one that helped them roll to a 7–1 start. The team's rushing attack finished ninth in the nation with an average of 261 yards per game. Saturday's matchup will be Georgia Southern's second bowl game. A win will earn the team their first 10-win season.

Eastern Michigan (7–5) made it Saturday's matchup by winning five of the team's last six games. One of the highlights of Eastern Michigan's season was a 20–19 upset win over Purdue in September. The team was led by a fearsome defense whose secondary unit finished fifth in the FBS with just 160 passing yards allowed per game. The unit has allowed just 22 points per game this season.

Saturday's game will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch the game live on WatchESPN.