North Texas and Utah State both used strong offenses to pave their way to successful seasons. On Saturday, the former conference rivals will have the chance to stake a claim on which team has the superior offense when the two go head-to-head at the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.

Utah State (10–2) will be making a bowl game appearance for the seventh time in eight seasons. The Aggies recorded ten straight wins for the first time in school history before losing to Boise State in the regular season finale. Utah State is 4–8 all-time in bowl games and will be looking to snap a two-game postseason streak on Saturday with its first bowl game victory since 2014.

North Texas (9–3) has won nine games in consecutive seasons for just the second time in school history. The New Mexico Bowl will be the Mean Green's third straight bowl appearance and their 10th overall. Like Utah State, North Texas will be looking to snap a two-game postseason losing streak with a win. The last time the team earned a bowl victory was a 36–14 win over UNLV in the 2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Saturday's matchup will mark the eighth meeting between the former rivals. The Aggies lead the series 4–3.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch the game live on WatchESPN.