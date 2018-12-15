The final game of the first day of the bowl season pits Appalachian State against Middle Tennessee in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Appalachian State, the champions of the Sun Belt Conference, will be playing the game without head coach Scott Satterfield, who left to become the head coach of Louisville. Assistant Mark Ivey will be the interim head coach for the game.

The Mountaineers are led by dual threat sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas, who has 2,338 combined yards and 28 total touchdowns and was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. But the defense may be their best unit. In each of their 10 wins, they allowed less than 20 points.

Middle Tennessee, who are making its school-record fourth straight bowl appearance. is coming off a loss to UAB in the Conference USA title game. This game is the last in the career of Brent Stockstill, who has thrown for 12,165 yards and 105 touchdowns in his career.

The teams have not met since 1992, when both were part of Division I-AA, now FCS.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.