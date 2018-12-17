Stanford running back Bryce Love announced ​on Monday he is sitting out of Stanford's game in the Sun Bowl, opting to prepare for the 2019 NFL draft.

"I will not be playing in our upcoming bowl game and will instead focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft," Love wrote on Twitter. "I am completely devoted to this next chapter of my career, and I will always keep the Stanford community, my family and my faith by my side throughout."

The junior isn't Stanford's first running back to skip the team's bowl game. Christian McCaffrey sat out the Sun Bowl in 2016, preparing for the draft before being selected by the Panthers in the first round.

Love dominated the Pac-12 in 2017, rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting. His senior season has been less dynamic, totaling 739 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry.

Stanford (8–4, 6–3 Pac-12) will face Pittsburgh (7–6, 6–3 ACC) in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff from El Paso, Texas is slated for 2 p.m. ET.