Stanford RB Bryce Love Announces He Will Skip Sun Bowl

Former Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey sat out the Sun Bowl in 2016. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 17, 2018

Stanford running back Bryce Love announced ​on Monday he is sitting out of Stanford's game in the Sun Bowl, opting to prepare for the 2019 NFL draft. 

"I will not be playing in our upcoming bowl game and will instead focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft," Love wrote on Twitter. "I am completely devoted to this next chapter of my career, and I will always keep the Stanford community, my family and my faith by my side throughout."

The junior isn't Stanford's first running back to skip the team's bowl game. Christian McCaffrey sat out the Sun Bowl in 2016, preparing for the draft before being selected by the Panthers in the first round. 

Love dominated the Pac-12 in 2017, rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting. His senior season has been less dynamic, totaling 739 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry. 

Stanford (8–4, 6–3 Pac-12) will face Pittsburgh (7–6, 6–3 ACC) in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff from El Paso, Texas is slated for 2 p.m. ET.

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)