How to Watch the Boca Raton Bowl: UAB vs. Northern Illinois Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch UAB vs. Northern Illinois in the Boca Raton Bowl Tuesday.

By Jenna West
December 18, 2018

Northern Illinois and the University of Alabama Birmingham will meet up in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night at FAU Stadium.

UAB won the Conference USA with a 10–3 record, while Northern Illinois went 8–3 as the Mid-American Conference champions.

The Blazers have the stronger offense in this matchup and will look to sophomore running back Spencer Brown to help lead the way. Brown tallied 1,152 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Northern Illinois is seen as the underdog and could struggle going up against the Blazers's defense, which ranks as the 11th-best in the nation.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

