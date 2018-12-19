After a five-game slate to kick off the FBS bowl season last weekend was followed by a two-day break to clear the way for NFL action, Tuesday marked the resumption of the bowl schedule, with only a few interruptions between now and New Year’s Day. Every morning there are bowls on, we’ll be setting them up here.

To get you ready for Wednesday's action, we’ve compiled a handy, digestible guide to the game for those needing a primer on a classic offense vs. defense clash.

DXL Frisco Bowl: Ohio vs. San Diego State (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Why You Should Tune In: The Bobcats storm into the Frisco Bowl winners of five of six with one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses. Racking up 41.2 points per game, Ohio has the fifth-best scoring offense among Group of Five teams. And for an unheralded game, this matchup oozes star power. Ohio senior running back A.J. Ouellette is a must-watch talent who averaged 178 yards over the past three games. San Diego State is struggling, having lost four of five, but has one of the nation’s leading tacklers in 6’0”, 230-pound bowling ball Kyahva Tezino.

Betting Preview: San Diego State's Defense Can Slow Ohio Down

What You May Not Know: With the Chargers having left for Los Angeles, San Diego State is now the city’s premiere football team, and they’re getting some new digs soon. On election day, county voters passed a measure that carves a path for a new Aztecs football stadium. They currently play in SDCCU Stadium, formerly Qualcomm Stadium.

Draft prospect you need to see: Listed generously at 5'9" and 177 pounds, Ohio receiver Papi White had his most productive season in 2018, with nine touchdown catches and 897 receiving yards, 350 of which came after the catch. The ability to get off press coverage will be key to White’s success at the next level, though he could also help a roster if given an opportunity to return punts.