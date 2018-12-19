San Diego State and Ohio will meet in Texas for the Frisco Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Aztecs are making their school-record ninth consecutive bowl game appearance. After going 7–5, San Diego State finished fourth in the Mountain West Conference's West Division. The Aztecs are coming off of three consecutive losses to end their season, including suffering a 31–30 overtime defeat to Hawaii in their final game.

Ohio went 8–4 to finish second in the Mid-American Conference's Eastern Division. The Bobcats enter Wednesday's contest with two straight wins over Buffalo and Akron.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN