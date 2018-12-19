National Signing Day 2019: No. 1-Ranked RB Trey Sanders Commits to Alabama

Sanders's brother plays for Florida, but the nation's top-ranked RB is headed to Tuscaloosa.

By Daniel Rapaport
December 19, 2018

The nation’s top uncommitted offensive player decided to join the nation’s strongest recruiting class, as IMG (Fla.) Academy running back Trey Sanders announced his commitment to Alabama live on ESPN on Wednesday. Sanders chose the Crimson Tide over a long list of potential Southern suitors, including Florida, Georgia, Texas, Florida State, Auburn and more.

The 6’0”, 214-pound running back has been 247Sports composite’s top-ranked running back in his class for virtually his entire high school career. Sanders becomes the highest ranked player (No. 5 recruit overall) in this class to sign with Alabama, and he’s the third five-star commit (along with Daxton Hill and Antonio Alfano) to give Nick Saban his pledge. Sanders’s commitment all but assures that the Crimson Tide will have the nation’s top class for the eighth time in nine years, a period of staggering recruiting dominance.

Sanders is a bigger, bruising back with a college-ready body, a player Saban will likely expect to contribute from day one. Alabama’s leading rusher this year, Damien Harris, will graduate in this spring—thus, Sanders figures to have a role next year alongside Najee Harris, a current sophomore who was a top-five recruit in the class of 2017, and Josh Jacobs, who led the team with 11 rushing touchdowns this year. The Tide also return Heisman runner-up Tua Tagovailoa and the team’s top three receivers; the skill-positition pieces are in place to replicate the success of this year’s offense, which finished second in the country at 47.9 points per game.

Sanders’ high school, the IMG Academy, is a boarding school that attracts some of the best athletes in the country. IMG finished the season as a consensus top-10 team in the country, with its only loss coming to Mater Dei (Calif.).

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)