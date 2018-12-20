How to Watch the Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall vs. South Florida Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Marshall vs. South Florida in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 20, 2018

Marshall and South Florida will meet up in Tampa, Fla. for the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday. South Florida will get to play in its home stadium.

Marshall went 8–4 this season, finishing second in the Conference USA East. The team lost its season finale to Virginia Tech, 41–20. Wide receiver Tyree Brade has been the best player for Marshall and finished the regular season with 66 catches for 914 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Bulls are coming off a 38–10 season ending loss to No. 8 UCF. South Florida finished the year at 7–5 for fourth in the AAC East.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

