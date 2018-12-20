Singer John Legend might be an Ohio State fan, but he's about to watch a lot more Minnesota games.

The singer's nephew, wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens, signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play for Minnesota next year. The three-star recruit played at Springfield High School in Ohio and also received offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky and Kent State.

Legend retweeted Minnesota's announcement that Brown-Stephens committed to the Golden Gophers and joked that it will create a "dilemma" for him during future Ohio State-Minnesota games.

So proud of my nephew @MikeBStephens7! This will present a dilemma for me during Ohio St - Minnesota games, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there https://t.co/zxDtlLLo6y — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 20, 2018

Fun fact: same nephew that broke my Grammy haha @MikeBStephens7 https://t.co/AL5qLTOyaH — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 20, 2018

Legend also tweeted that Brown-Stephens broke his Grammy Award in 2010. It sounds like his nephew handles footballs better than Grammys.