Urban Meyer to Co-Teach 'Character and Leadership' Course at Ohio State After Retiring

Urban Meyer will retire as Ohio State's head coach after the Rose Bowl.

By Jenna West
December 20, 2018

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is nearing retirement from football but already has his next job lined up.

In an interview with 10TV's Dom Tiberi, Meyer said that he plans to co-teach a course on character and leadership at Ohio State's Fisher College of Business. Meyer also said he will work with athletic director Gene Smith in some capacity after retiring.

Earlier this month, Meyer announced his plans to step down as head coach after Ohio State plays Washington in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Head coach-in-waiting Ryan Day, 39, will step up after Meyer's retirement. Day served as interim coach for the first three games of the season during Meyer's suspension.

Ohio State suspended Meyer after investigating his handling of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

Meyer, 54, has spent the last seven seasons with the Buckeyes and led them to one national championship and three Big Ten titles. He has an 82–9 record during his time in Columbus and went 7-0 against Michigan. He also had a 54–4 record in Big Ten play.

Before being hired at Ohio State, Meyer led the Florida to two national championships. He retired after the 2009 season and spent one season as an analyst for ESPN before stepping back into coaching.

When asked by Tiberi if he's done coaching for good, Meyer answered, "In my mind, I'm done coaching."

