Two years into the new recruiting schedule’s three-day early signing period format, it’s clear everyone has the system down: If you’re going to sign at all before the traditional National Signing Day in early February, sign on Wednesday. After a frenzy of activity on the first day recruits could send in their national letters of intent, Day 2’s action featured just two top-200 players in the 247Sports composite rankings making announcements. Now, just 20 of the top 200 remain unsigned, and even within that group, there appear to be some recruits with heavy favorites. Everyone else seems to have elected to take another month to make their decision—but it wouldn’t be signing day without a few twists and turns.

What’s in store on the final day of the early period? We’ll be tracking commitments large and small and wrapping up the week all day long on our signing day live blog. Check our recaps of Day 1 and Day 2 to catch up on what you missed, and read Ross Dellenger’s examination of Ohio State’s roller-coaster Wednesday.

Morning Update

• Don’t blame us if this evolves from a signing day blog to a transfer rumors blog by the end of the day. With few (if any) big names set to seal up their college decisions, the most interesting storyline of Friday might be whether any players do the roster math and realize their path to playing time or maximum exposure may lie at another school.

Miami earned a mini-victory on Thursday when head coach Mark Richt was able to change the mind of freshman quarterback Jarren Williams, who 247Sports reported on Wednesday was exploring a transfer after seeing the field in only one game this year. Meanwhile, Justin Fields’s 2019 plans threatened to overshadow the busiest part of Wednesday’s recruiting action, with the former five-star dual-threat QB officially in the transfer portal and mulling his options.

Sources: Momentum for a Justin Fields-to-Ohio State transfer is increasing. Ryan Day’s impact cannot be overstated. Fields and those close to him are enamored by a potential pairing with Day. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 21, 2018

• Before you get your jokes off about the Power 5’s weakest conference, take a closer look at the positives within the Pac-12. If you scroll down the 247Sports composite class rankings, you reach the fourth Pac-12 team (USC, No. 21) before you reach the fourth class representing the Big Ten (Nebraska, No. 24), Big 12 (Baylor, No. 37) or ACC (Virginia Tech, No. 29). And the Trojans have a reputation for closing strong that could serve them well among the in-state commitments who are traditionally slow to sign on the dotted line, so Clay Helton could get them back into the top 20 with little problem. Meanwhile, in holding off Alabama for five-star end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon cemented its top-10 class, and Stanford looks set to join the Ducks and conference champ Washington in the top 20 after landing four-star wideout Elijah Higgins.

• Your lowest-ranked Power 5 class so far: Louisville, currently sitting at No. 132 in the 247Sports rankings. Scott Satterfield is feeling the tightest squeeze of the hectic onboarding schedule for new head coaches, and as a result of that transition and the smoldering crater of goodwill left by Bobby Petrino, the Cardinals enter Friday with only five commitments, all three-stars. There’s plenty of time to flesh that class out before February, but looking up at Connecticut, UMass and North Dakota State is never a good feeling.