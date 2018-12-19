The big day has finally arrived. After years of preparation and countless phone calls, letters, DMs and visits from coaches across the country, the class of 2019’s top recruits will get the chance to sign a national letter of intent on Wednesday. The early signing period runs from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, by which point well over three-quarters of the class of 2019's best players will have made their college destinations official, and for all three days we will be tracking all the action right here on our 2019 National Signing Day live blog.

Check back all day for the latest updates on which schools are closing strong, which players are making headlines and what kind of wacky props or stunts have been deployed to make a few commitments especially memorable. For now, read Andy Staples's exploration of how the early period has scaled back the circus of signing day to everyone's benefit and Laken Litman's piece on how Alabama restored order after finishing outside of the top spot in the recruiting rankings for the first time since 2010.

Order SI's 2018–19 College Football Playoff Preview Special Issue Here

Storylines to Watch on Day 1

Second-year head coaches’ first full classes: Willie Taggart (Florida State), Mario Cristobal (Oregon), Jeremy Pruitt (Tennessee), Joe Moorhead (Mississippi State), Chad Morris (Arkansas), Dan Mullen (Florida) and Scott Frost (Nebraska) all were scrambling this time last year to pull together a recruiting class mere days after they had been hired as head coaches. Now, with the benefit of a full 12 months of recruiting, all six could finish with top-20 2019 classes (entering Wednesday, the Gators and Cornhuskers sit 21st and 23rd, respectively).

Georgia's QB shuffle: Justin Fields's reported intention to transfer would leave Jake Fromm as the Bulldogs’ only scholarship quarterback entering 2019, which has increased the importance of adding a second quarterback to the roster this offseason in addition to Oak Grove (Miss.) four-star John Rhys Plumlee. Georgia has an offer out to Mililani (Hawaii) three-star Dillon Gabriel. Meanwhile, other top teams have begun to position themselves for the Fields sweepstakes.

Alabama’s finishing flourish: The Crimson Tide have the No. 1 class all but locked up, but they almost always close incredibly strong with the final handful of uncommitted blue-chippers. After losing out on end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 2 overall recruit who picked Oregon and former Bama assistant Mario Cristobal on Saturday, Alabama has turned its attention to other big fish.

Trey Sanders: Multiple five-star skill players will wait to make their college choice public until the Army All-America Bowl on Jan. 5, including top receivers Jadon Haselwood, Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford, but the commitment of No. 1 running back Trey Sanders figures to be one of Wednesday’s big highlights. Sanders is reportedly down to Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Texas.

The SEC’s dominance: If you weren’t already sure college football’s preeminent conference takes this whole recruiting thing pretty seriously, the SEC could land 11 schools in the top 20 of 247Sports’s team rankings if everything breaks right for Florida and South Carolina.

The Big Ten’s big three: Michigan (247Sports’s No. 9 class), Ohio State (No. 10) and Penn State (No. 13) sit within arm’s length of each other as the early period opens, and the Big Ten East titan who lands five-star Olentangy Orange (Ohio) end Zach Harrison will have a very pleasant lunchtime.

Schedule of Notable Commitments

There will be a nearly constant stream of signings all day long, but if you can only pick a few, set an alarm to be near a computer when these guys make the call. All times are approximate and according to data gathered by 247Sports and ESPN.

11 a.m. hour: No. 4 RB Noah Cain (finalists: Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Texas); No. 2 G Deyavie Hammond (Florida, Florida State); No. 13 DE Lloyd Summeral (Florida, Miami, Nebraska); No. 1 TE Keon Zipperer (Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami)

11:30 a.m.: No. 1 strongside DE Zach Harrison (Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State)

12:20 p.m.: No. 1 RB Trey Sanders (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Texas)

1 p.m.: No. 5 OT Evan Neal (Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida); No. 1 ILB Nakobe Dean (Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss).