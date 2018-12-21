Report: UConn Fires Defensive Coordinator Billy Crocker After Disastrous 2018

Head coach Randy Edsall is 4–20 since rejoining the program in 2017. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 21, 2018

UConn will not retain four staff members after its 1–11 campaign in 2018, headlined by defensive coordinator Billy Crocker, according to the New Haven Register's Jeff Jacobs.

The Huskies finished last in the American conference last season, going 1–11 with a lone victory over Rhode Island on Sept. 15. UConn dropped each of its final nine contests under head coach Randy Edsall, losing eight games by 30-plus points.

Crocker's defense was particularly dreadful in 2018. The Huskies ranked last in the NCAA in points allowed per game, ending the year allowing 50.4 points per game. UConn is just the second program since 2000 to allow 50-plus points in seven contests, tying Louisville's defense in 2018. 

Edsall rejoined the Huskies in 2017 after an 11-year stint from 2000-10. UConn is 4–20 in Edsall's second tenure with the program.

