Western Michigan and BYU will go head-to-head for the first time in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday.

The Cougars (6–6) didn't have the year they thought they were going to have after beating Wisconsin 24–21 on the road in Week 3. Still, BYU managed to win four games by double-digit margins this year and put together the 21st-ranked total defense (4.79 yards allowed per play) and 28th-ranked scoring defense (21.7 points allowed per game). Friday's game will be the team's 13th bowl appearance in 14 years.

Western Michigan (7–5) went on a run of six-straight victories in the middle of the season to punch their ticket to the team's eighth bowl game appearance. The team lost starting quarterback Jon Wassink in late October but still managed to find production in freshman quarterback Kaleb Eleby. In his four games for the Broncos, Eleby has completed 64.9 percent of his passes and 8.3 yards per attempt. Eleby's 285 yards passing led the team to a 28–21 upset win over Northern Illinois in the regular season finale.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN