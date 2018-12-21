How to Watch the Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. BYU Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Western Michigan vs. BYU in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday, Dec. 21.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 21, 2018

Western Michigan and BYU will go head-to-head for the first time in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday.

The Cougars (6–6) didn't have the year they thought they were going to have after beating Wisconsin 24–21 on the road in Week 3. Still, BYU managed to win four games by double-digit margins this year and put together the 21st-ranked total defense (4.79 yards allowed per play) and 28th-ranked scoring defense (21.7 points allowed per game). Friday's game will be the team's 13th bowl appearance in 14 years.

Western Michigan (7–5) went on a run of six-straight victories in the middle of the season to punch their ticket to the team's eighth bowl game appearance. The team lost starting quarterback Jon Wassink in late October but still managed to find production in freshman quarterback Kaleb Eleby. In his four games for the Broncos, Eleby has completed 64.9 percent of his passes and 8.3 yards per attempt. Eleby's 285 yards passing led the team to a 28–21 upset win over Northern Illinois in the regular season finale.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)