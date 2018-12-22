Two LSU Athletes Released Without Charges in Relation to Fatal Shooting

Two LSU athletes were detained for questioning following a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, but released without charges.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 22, 2018

Two LSU football players have been released without charges following a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger confirmed

Dellenger reported the players were running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and walk-on Jared Small. Authorities are investigating if the actions were in self defense. The players called in the shooting and cooperated with authorities. 

The news was first reported by The Advocate.

The school hasn't identified the two players. 

"Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student athletes," LSU vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva wrote in a statement, according to The Advocate"They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately."

Edwards-Helaire has 626 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season.

