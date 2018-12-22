Hawaii and Louisiana Tech will meet up in at Aloha Stadium in Halawa, Hawaii, for the Sofi Hawaii Bowl on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech is coming off a 30–15 season ending loss to Western Kentucky. The team went 7–5 this season and finished second in the Conference USA West.

Hawaii finished the year at 8–5 to place second in the Mountain West. The Rainbow Warriors ended the year with a 31–30 overtime win against San Diego State.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN