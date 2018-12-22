Watch: Wake Forest Beats Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl With Wild Ending

The Demon Decons were trailing by four with just 1:15 to go in the Birmingham Bowl.

By Emily Caron
December 22, 2018

After a relatively normal first three quarters, Wake Forest defeated Memphis to take a wild win the Birmingham bowl in a game that came down to the wire–literally.

The Demon Decons went 75 yards in six plays in 41 seconds to take a 37–34 lead with 34 seconds remaining in regulation.

Memphis then made their way down to field goal position in a hurry and centered the ball for a field goal attempt with four seconds left. The Tigers were iced on their first attempt and sophomore kicker Riley Patterson sent the kick through the posts on his second try.

But the kick was ruled no good due to a false start, and Riley missed his third and final attempt to give Wake Forest a wild win in Birmingham, Ala.

The Demon Decons finish the season at 7–6 with the win.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)