Three Alabama Players Suspended for Orange Bowl After Violating Team Rules

Deonte Brown, Elliott Baker and Kendrick James did not make the trip with the team.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 24, 2018

Three players have been suspended from the team ahead of Alabama's Orange Bowl matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday, coach Nick Saban announced on Monday.

According to Saban, offensive linemen Deonte Brown and Elliott Baker and tight end Kendrick James did not make the trip to Miami after violating the team's rules and policies.

Brown, a 6'4" and 344-pound guard, was the only starter impacted by the decision. He helped clear the way for Alabama's offense all season, as the team ranks No. 2 nationally in scoring offense with 47.9 points per game. 

Alabama isn't the only team to lose players ahead of a bowl matchup on Monday. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that three of his own, including star defensive tackle Dexer Lawrence, likely would not play in the Tigers' semifinal against Notre Dame. Lawrence, offensive lineman Zach Giella and tight end Braden Galloway all failed their drug tests ahead of Saturday's game.

Saban did not clarify how his players violated the team's policies.

Kickoff between Alabama and Oklahoma is set for 8 p.m. ET.

 

 

