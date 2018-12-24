Report: Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush to Transfer After Senior Season

Wimbush started 12 games for the Fighting Irish in 2017. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 24, 2018

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush will transfer, according to Watch Stadium's Brent McMurphy. Wimbush will be a graduate transfer in 2019.

The senior went 14–3 with the Fighting Irish, winning nine games in 2016. Wimbush has thrown for 2,606 yards in his college career, adding 14 rushing touchdowns in 2017. 

Wimbush served as Notre Dame's backup quarterback for much of 2018. He trails redshirt sophomore Ian Book on the depth chart.

Notre Dame faces Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 29. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is slated for 4:00 p.m. ET. 

