Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says his injured ankle is about "80 to 85%" healthy for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma.

Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner up, was originally injured during Alabama's come from behind SEC Championship title win against Georgia.

Tagovailoa was injured in the third quarter of that game and did not return. His backup, Jalen Hurts, came on in relief to lead two fourth quarter drives and capped off the comeback with a 15-yard run with 1:04 left to seal the victory.

"I'm getting treatment at this moment," Tagovailoa said on Wednesday. "It's been a lot better. If I could grade from a scale of 0 to 100, I would say it's at 80 to 85 percent."

During a Monday press conference, Tagovailoa said that he was not limited in the plays that the team normally runs.